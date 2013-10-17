Yuma's Wild World Zoo and Camel Farm
Boo-Boo the Kinkajou
Coatimundis
This way to the Camel Farm
Wild World Zoo and Camel Farm
The camels at the farm
The camel bull at the Wild World Zoo and Camel Farm
A camel snacking...
Goats vie for attention...
A goat comes up to say hello...
Terrill Al-Saihaiti and her brother, Ben, owners and operators of the Camel Farm
Camel Crossing...
Terrill and her animals
Water Buffalo
The male mule of the farm
Murphy the Wallaroo
Murphy the Wallaroo
Murphy the Wallaroo
In the outskirts of Yuma sits Wild World Zoo and Camel Farm, with exotic animals from around the globe. KAWC's Maya Springhawk Robnett spent a day shadowing Terrill Al-Saihaiti, one of the owners of the farm, to get a sense of what it's like to own a zoo...(originally aired 10/16/13)
