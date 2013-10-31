© 2021 KAWC
Arizona Edition: The Quechan Language, Curbside Recycling, Work Stories, & the Religion of Superman

KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published October 31, 2013 at 12:18 PM MST
Michelle Faust
Renee Sheldahl, Modern Languages Teacher
Yuma Union High School District
Superman: The High-Flying History of America's Most Enduring Hero
Maya Springhawk Robnett

On Arizona Edition, we revisit a report by KAWC's Michelle Faust on how members of the Quechan tribe are trying to keep the language alive.  Then, on this week's Work Stories, Modern Languages teacher Renee Sheldahl talks about the unexpected impact she had on one of her students.  Later, KAWC's Kim Johnson brings us Part 2 of his report on curbside recycling in Yuma.  Finally, in honor of his hero, KAWC's Lou Gum speaks with Larry Tye, author of Superman: The High-Flying History of America's Most Enduring Hero, who talks about the origins and history of the beloved comic-book character...(originally aired 10/30/13).

Tags

Arts and CultureKwatsan LanguageWork StoriesYuma City RecyclingCurbside Recycling in YumaQuechan LanguageSupermanSuperman and ReligionRenee SheldahlLarry Tye
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
