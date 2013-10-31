Arizona Edition: The Quechan Language, Curbside Recycling, Work Stories, & the Religion of Superman

On Arizona Edition, we revisit a report by KAWC's Michelle Faust on how members of the Quechan tribe are trying to keep the language alive. Then, on this week's Work Stories, Modern Languages teacher Renee Sheldahl talks about the unexpected impact she had on one of her students. Later, KAWC's Kim Johnson brings us Part 2 of his report on curbside recycling in Yuma. Finally, in honor of his hero, KAWC's Lou Gum speaks with Larry Tye, author of Superman: The High-Flying History of America's Most Enduring Hero, who talks about the origins and history of the beloved comic-book character...(originally aired 10/30/13).