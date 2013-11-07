© 2021 KAWC
Arizona Edition: Congressman Gosar, AZ Poet Laureate, Woodcarving, Small Business, Diwali, & Vets

KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published November 7, 2013 at 10:42 AM MST
On the November 6th Arizona Edition, Arizona District 4 Congressman Paul Gosar sits down with KAWC's Lou Gum to talk about Obamacare, taxes and issues facing small business in southwestern Arizona.  We hear about resources to help small business owners available through the Arizona Western College Small Business Development Center; KAWC's Kim Johnson reports.  Also, we learn about how Marine Corps Air Station-Yuma is honoring Veteran's Day.  Later, KAWC's Michelle Faust introduces us to a local woodcarver and KAWC's Maya Springhawk Robnett takes us to Yuma’s Indian Community as they celebrate the Hindu festival of lights.  Finally, Arizona’s first ever poet laureate speaks to KAWC's Michelle Faust about his new title...(originally aired 11/06/13).

Tags

Arts and CultureArizona Western CollegeCongressman Paul GosarMCAS-YumaIndia Association of YumaDiwaliDistrict 4AWC SBDCVeteran's DayWoodcarvingArizona Poet LaureateAlberto Rios
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
See stories by Lou Gum
