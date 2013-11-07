Arizona Edition: Congressman Gosar, AZ Poet Laureate, Woodcarving, Small Business, Diwali, & Vets

On the November 6th Arizona Edition, Arizona District 4 Congressman Paul Gosar sits down with KAWC's Lou Gum to talk about Obamacare, taxes and issues facing small business in southwestern Arizona. We hear about resources to help small business owners available through the Arizona Western College Small Business Development Center; KAWC's Kim Johnson reports. Also, we learn about how Marine Corps Air Station-Yuma is honoring Veteran's Day. Later, KAWC's Michelle Faust introduces us to a local woodcarver and KAWC's Maya Springhawk Robnett takes us to Yuma’s Indian Community as they celebrate the Hindu festival of lights. Finally, Arizona’s first ever poet laureate speaks to KAWC's Michelle Faust about his new title...(originally aired 11/06/13).