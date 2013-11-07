Indian Traditions Celebrated in Yuma

The India Association of Yuma began in the early 1980s, it’s grown steadily ever since. Last week, the association recognized one of the most important Indian celebrations, Diwali, bring the ancient tradition to Yuma. KAWC’s Maya Springhawk Robnett reports...(originally aired 11/6/13).

This piece was featured in November 6th's Arizona Edition, which can be found in the featured content below.