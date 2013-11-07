Indian Traditions Celebrated in Yuma
Taking turns praying before the altar
Maya Springhawk Robnett
Suman Pangasa, Vice President of India Association of Yuma
Maya Springhawk Robnett
Hindus remove their shoes before they approach the altar
Maya Springhawk Robnett
Shoeless before prayer
Maya Springhawk Robnett
Offering food
Maya Springhawk Robnett
Appetizers
Maya Springhawk Robnett
The Altar
Maya Springhawk Robnett
The India Association of Yuma began in the early 1980s, it’s grown steadily ever since. Last week, the association recognized one of the most important Indian celebrations, Diwali, bring the ancient tradition to Yuma. KAWC’s Maya Springhawk Robnett reports...(originally aired 11/6/13).
This piece was featured in November 6th's Arizona Edition, which can be found in the featured content below.