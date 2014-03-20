Justin St. Germain, "Son of a Gun": A Memoir

Arizona Edition - In September 2001, Debbie St. Germain was shot to death in her trailer in Tombstone, Arizona. Her fifth husband, Ray, fled and committed suicide following the murder. Now, years after the events, Justin St. Germain, one of Debbie’s two sons, has published Son of a Gun, a memoir about his mother, her death, and the years after. The book was named an Oprah.com Book of the Week and was winner of the 2013 Barnes & Noble Discover Great New Writers Award in Nonfiction. St. Germain was a visiting author at Arizona Western College. He sat down with KAWC’s Maya Springhawk Robnett to talk about the book and the cultural pitfalls that St. Germain says played a part in his mother’s murder…(originally aired 03/19/14).

