Arizona's Screen Legacy

Arizona Edition - Anyone who’s driven across the state of Arizona can’t help but be impressed by its amazing sunsets, varied landscapes, and incredible natural features. It’s a scenery so impressive that Arizona has been a favorite backdrop for many movies and television shows. Now a new book takes a look at some of the movies and shows shot here in our state from Gunsmoke and Little House on the Prairie on TV to Little Miss Sunshine and Star Wars in theaters. KAWC’s Kim Johnson talks with author Lili DeBarbieri about her book Location Filming in Arizona: the Screen Legacy of the Grand Canyon State…(originally aired 05/21/14).

