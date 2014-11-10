Arizona Women: Ana Bella De Anda, Mama Bella Hot Sauce

Arizona Edition- Ana Bella De Anda, is the owner of Mama Bella Hot Sauce in Somerton. As part of our weekly segment, we highlight the stories of women who have made an impact in their community.

Part of De Anda's motivation is a result of following in her mother's footsteps who was selling beauty and health products before she passed away.

After her mother's death, De Anda began thinking seriously about selling her special habanero salsas her whole family and friends enjoyed.

At the same time, she wanted to honor her mother's memory who loved spicy foods and also give back to a Yuma non-profit who was there for her mother while battling cancer.