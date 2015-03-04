Lady at O.K. Corral author coming to Yuma

AZED-Author Ann Kirschner will pay a visit to Yuma to host two events regarding her book “The Lady at the O.K. Corral: The True Story of Josephine Marcus Earp”.

In Kirschener’s biography, she reveals that the woman who was Wyatt Earp’s common law wife for 50 years, sparked the world’s most famous gunfight.

Kirschner who will host two events on Thursday March 5th.

Kirschner will be at the Yuma Main Library from 2pm. to 4p.m. and at the Schoening Conference Center at AWC from 6p.m. to 8p.m.

KAWC’s Stephanie Sanchez speaks with Author Ann Kirschner about the woman who helped shape the legend of Wyatt Earp and the Wild West.