Comic-Con isn't just for big cities anymore

AZED-International comic-con conventions in metropolitan areas such as the one in San Diego tend to attract around 200,000 people.

Tickets badges for the celebration of popular arts sell out quick within an hour.

But for those who are into cosplay, but are unable to make it to the largest trade shows in the world have other opportunities.

KAWC’s Stephanie Sanchez tells us why similar conventions in rural areas are becoming increasingly popular.

Cosplay competition winners at the Blazing Desert Comic-Con 2015 in San Luis, AZ, March 14, 2015. Credit by: Domingo Sosa

Credit Stephanie Sanchez Alex Tanguay created her own costume inspired by the anime show created in the 1990's, Yu Yu Hakusho.