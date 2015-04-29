Understanding tequila's history and culture

AZED-Cinco de Mayo celebrations are becoming increasingly popular in the U.S.

The celebrations commemorate the day in 1862 when the Mexican army fought and defeated the French army in the state of Puebla.

Today, celebrations across Mexico and the United States are encouraged by Mexican beer and tequila advertisements. And when people think of a Mexican drink – tequila is often the first in their minds

KAWC’s Stephanie Sanchez visited a local liquor vendor to find out more about tequila and some of the most popular. She also spoke with author Chantal Martineau who says there is more to the story of tequila than an upmarket trend shift in her new book “How the Gringos Stole Tequila: The Modern Age of Mexico’s Most Traditional Spirit.