Cocopah Speedway in Somerton continue renovations

AZED-The Cocopah Speedway in Somerton has had many different owners since it opened almost four decades ago.

The dirt-clay racetrack had been inactive for a few years until the Cocopah Indian Tribe took ownership and reopened the facility in 2010.

Renovations to the speedway and facilities have been ongoing and it racing is increasingly popular as family-friendly entertainment for the community.

KAWC’s Stephanie Sanchez took a tour of the Cocopah Speedway and gives us an inside look at how this revitalized race track is impacting Yuma County.

Credit Stephanie Sanchez