Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
COVID-19 Coverage
Arts and Culture

Cocopah Speedway in Somerton continue renovations

KAWC
Published May 7, 2015 at 1:03 PM MST
coco_4.jpg
Stephanie Sanchez
/

AZED-The Cocopah Speedway in Somerton has had many different owners since it opened almost four decades ago. 

The dirt-clay racetrack had been inactive for a few years until the Cocopah Indian Tribe took ownership and reopened the facility in 2010.

Renovations to the speedway and facilities have been ongoing and it racing is increasingly popular as family-friendly entertainment for the community.

KAWC’s Stephanie Sanchez took a tour of the Cocopah Speedway and gives us an inside look at how this revitalized race track is impacting Yuma County.

coco_2.jpg
Credit Stephanie Sanchez

coco_3.jpg
Credit Stephanie Sanchez

