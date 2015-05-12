Yuma resident receives inspirational mom award

AZED-A Yuma resident was named as one of five women in the nation for “The Most Inspirational Mom Scholarship Program”.

The search was conducted by Boys & Girls Clubs of America and University of Phoenix.

The program is designed to promote a culture of family achievement and raise awareness about creating great futures for parents and youth through education.

The Most Inspirational Mom Scholarship Program was designed to promote a culture of family achievement and raise awareness about creating great futures for parents and youth through education.

KAWC’s Stephanie Sanchez speaks with 28-year old Megan Cushman, who was selected as one of America’s Most Inspirational Moms.