© 2023 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
COVID-19 Coverage
Arts and Culture

Spirited Discussion: Siendo Primero/Being First

KAWC | By Alice Ferris
Published April 9, 2023 at 9:27 PM MST
Siendo Primero 1800 square

Spirited Discussions returns with a talk about Siendo Primero/Being First!

WHEN: Wednesday, April 26 at 5:30 pm

WHERE: Prison Hill Brewing, 278 S Main Street, Yuma, AZ 85364

WHAT: Join us for a discussion about Siendo Primero/Being First, featuring first-generation students in higher education. Our program, hosted by Lou Gum, will include Dave Riek, KAWC/KOFA General Manager, talking about the genesis of this project, and two first-generation students, one current and one alumni, highlighting their challenges and successes in blazing the trail in education.

5:30-6 pm Reception with cash bar
6-7 pm Spirited Discussion Program
7-7:30 pm Continued socializing and discussion

COST: FREE

No need to RSVP—we hope to see you there!

Tags
Arts and Culture Spirited DiscussionsSiendo Primero
Alice Ferris
Alice Ferris, MBA, CFRE, ACFRE, has served as KAWC's Development Director since January 2006. She has more than thirty years of professional fundraising experience, not including her start as the "human bubble machine" during Lawrence Welk pledge breaks at Wisconsin Public Television in Madison, Wisconsin.
See stories by Alice Ferris
Related Content