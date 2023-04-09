Spirited Discussion: Siendo Primero/Being First

Spirited Discussions returns with a talk about Siendo Primero/Being First!

WHEN: Wednesday, April 26 at 5:30 pm

WHERE: Prison Hill Brewing, 278 S Main Street, Yuma, AZ 85364

WHAT: Join us for a discussion about Siendo Primero/Being First, featuring first-generation students in higher education. Our program, hosted by Lou Gum, will include Dave Riek, KAWC/KOFA General Manager, talking about the genesis of this project, and two first-generation students, one current and one alumni, highlighting their challenges and successes in blazing the trail in education.

5:30-6 pm Reception with cash bar

6-7 pm Spirited Discussion Program

7-7:30 pm Continued socializing and discussion

COST: FREE

No need to RSVP—we hope to see you there!