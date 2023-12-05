New Studio Open House Friday, December 8

You’re invited to drop by the new KAWC/Border Radio studios on December 8, from 11 am to 2 pm, for a Housewarming Open House. See our new home, watch Siendo Primero broadcasting live on KOFA, record a testimonial, and share in the excitement of the last day of the pledge drive!

WHEN: Friday, December 8 from 11 am to 2 pm

WHERE: KAWC/KOFA Studios, Matador Activity Center (MAC), Arizona Western College Yuma Campus, 2020 S Ave 8 E, Yuma, AZ 85365

SCHEDULE:

11 am - 12 pm Siendo Primero Live

11 am - 1 pm Refreshments available from Prison Hill Brewing

11 am - 2 pm Testimonial recordings

COST: FREE

No need to RSVP—we hope to see you there!