Northern Arizona University-Yuma 25th Anniversary Celebration

Arizona Edition - This year marks the 25th year of a partnership that has expanded higher education in southwestern Arizona.  The Arizona Western College and Northern Arizona University-Yuma  partnership brought 4-year degree programs to Yuma, helping students who didn’t want to (or couldn’t afford to) leave the community to finish a bachelor’s degree.  KAWC’s Maya Springhawk Robnett attended a reception this past weekend that honored some of the people who helped make the NAU-AWC partnership possible…(originally aired 02/19/14).

