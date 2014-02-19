Northern Arizona University-Yuma 25th Anniversary Celebration

Arizona Edition - This year marks the 25th year of a partnership that has expanded higher education in southwestern Arizona. The Arizona Western College and Northern Arizona University-Yuma partnership brought 4-year degree programs to Yuma, helping students who didn’t want to (or couldn’t afford to) leave the community to finish a bachelor’s degree. KAWC’s Maya Springhawk Robnett attended a reception this past weekend that honored some of the people who helped make the NAU-AWC partnership possible…(originally aired 02/19/14).

This piece was featured in the February 19th Arizona Edition. Other pieces featured in the show can be found below in the related content section.