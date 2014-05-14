Larry Gould, Northern Arizona University-Yuma's 25th Anniversary

Arizona Edition - While 2014 was a big anniversary year for Arizona Western College, it was also a big year for AWC’s campus partner, Northern Arizona University-Yuma. Dr. Larry Gould is a Northern Arizona University Associate Vice President and NAU-Yuma Campus Executive Officer. He sat down with KAWC’s Kim Johnson to talk about NAU-Yuma’s own anniversary and their Yuma campus operation…(originally aired 05/14/14).

This piece was featured in the May 14th Arizona Edition College Special. Other pieces featured in the show can be found below in the related content section.