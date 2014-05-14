© 2021 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Larry Gould, Northern Arizona University-Yuma's 25th Anniversary

Published May 14, 2014 at 6:30 PM MST

Arizona Edition - While 2014 was a big anniversary year for Arizona Western College, it was also a big year for AWC’s campus partner, Northern Arizona University-Yuma.  Dr. Larry Gould is a Northern Arizona University Associate Vice President and NAU-Yuma Campus Executive Officer.  He sat down with KAWC’s Kim Johnson to talk about NAU-Yuma’s own anniversary and their Yuma campus operation…(originally aired 05/14/14).

This piece was featured in the May 14th Arizona Edition College Special.  Other pieces featured in the show can be found below in the related content section.

AWCArizona Western CollegeNorthern Arizona UniversityNAU-YumaLarry Gould
