Megan Mosley, 2014 AWC Graduation Speaker

Arizona Edition - Megan Mosley, a 19-year-old General Studies major from small-town Illinois, was chosen to be the Commencement Speaker this year at the Arizona Western College Graduation Ceremony. Megan began her education at AWC after her Marine husband was stationed at Marine Corps Air Station-Yuma. She was an Honors Student and the president of the AWC Philosophy Club. She talks to KAWC’s Maya Springhawk Robnett about her message to her classmates at graduation….(originally aired 05/14/14).

