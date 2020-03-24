McSally Says Stay Home, YPG Leader Says Stay Focused

Arizona Edition

Show Number 56.

The coronavirus and the local response.

Concerns over COVID-19 have closed Arizona businesses, limited mobility and lead to a shortage of toilet paper. The economic fallout is yet to come as Congress negotiates a massive recovery bill.

We’ll hear how the Commander of the Army’s Yuma Proving Ground, Col. Ross Poppenberger, is managing his facility in the face of a global pandemic and we speak with Arizona Sen. Martha McSally, who recently released a PSA suggesting Arizonans stay home to protect the vulnerable in our population.

Arizona Edition airs Friday's at 9 a.m and Saturday at 11 a.m. on KAWC Colorado River Public Media 88.9 FM and online at kawc.org.