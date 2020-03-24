© 2021 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
COVID-19 Coverage
Breaking

McSally Says Stay Home, YPG Leader Says Stay Focused

KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published March 24, 2020 at 5:32 PM MST
mcsally_official_portrait_emailable_-_med_0_1.jpg
The Office of Sen. Martha McSally
/

Arizona Edition

Show Number 56.

The coronavirus and the local response.

Concerns over COVID-19 have closed Arizona businesses, limited mobility and lead to a shortage of toilet paper.  The economic fallout is yet to come as Congress negotiates a massive recovery bill.

We’ll hear how the Commander of the Army’s Yuma Proving Ground, Col. Ross Poppenberger, is managing his facility in the face of a global pandemic and we speak with Arizona Sen. Martha McSally, who recently released a PSA suggesting Arizonans stay home to protect the vulnerable in our population.

Arizona Edition airs Friday's at 9 a.m and Saturday at 11 a.m. on KAWC Colorado River Public Media 88.9 FM and online at kawc.org.

Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
