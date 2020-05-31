© 2021 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Yuma Hospital Says it Prepared for COVID-19 Spike

KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published May 31, 2020 at 12:41 PM MST
yrmc_emergency_department_0.jpg
Yuma Regional Medical Center
May 29,2020

Dr. Robert Trenschel, CEO of Yuma Regional Medical Center

 

 

The end of May saw the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Yuma County pass the 1,000 mark.

On this week's Arizona Edition, KAWC's Lou Gum speaks with Yuma Regional Medical Center CEO, Dr. Robert Trenschel, about how an increase in COVID-19 cases impacts YRMC.

 

Trenschel confirms that YRMC has transferred out about a dozen patients to other state facilities, but says that is not a sign YRMC is short of space or capacity. Trenschel tells KAWC the increase in coronavirus cases was expected. He says with beds available and a plan in place to ramp up staffing when necessary YRMC is not over-burdened or even “overly-stressed.”

 

Trenschel also discusses whether it is time for the public to transition to an understanding that exposure to COVID-19 is inevitable and what the data suggests that could mean for the majority of people who get the virus.

 

This interview was recorded on Thursday, May28th just hours before Yuma County Health officials announced a record 98 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in their daily 3:00 PM update, bringing the county total to 936. By the Saturday update, the number of confirmed cases had reached 1078.

 

For the most recent numbers in Yuma County, visit

https://www.yumacountyaz.gov/government/health-district/divisions/emergency-preparedness-program/coronavirus-2019-covid-19-yuma-county-updates-3651

Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
