San Luis Business Incubator

The City of San Luis, Arizona is working to build-up the strength of local small businesses. One plan is to erect a "business incubator", a building meant to support the local economy by providing office space for businesses considering setting up shop in the area. KAWC's Michelle Faust reports from San Luis...(originally aired 10/16/13)

PEP_Zazueta.mp3 Listen here to the full-length interview with Miguel Zazueta with PMHDC. More information at http://www.pmhdc.net/ Listen

