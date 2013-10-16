© 2021 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
COVID-19 Coverage
Business

San Luis Business Incubator

KAWC
Published October 16, 2013 at 3:08 PM MST
1 of 4
San Luis Chamber of Commerce Building
Michelle Faust
2 of 4
Juan Carlos Escamilla and Jenny Torres serve tea at the San Luis Chamber Mixer
Michelle Faust
3 of 4
San Luis Chamber Mixer
Michelle Faust
4 of 4
Jenny Torres reviews plans for the new Business Incubator
Michelle Faust

The City of San Luis, Arizona is working to build-up the strength of local small businesses.  One plan is to erect a "business incubator", a building meant to support the local economy by providing office space for businesses considering setting up shop in the area.  KAWC's Michelle Faust reports from San Luis...(originally aired 10/16/13)

PEP_Zazueta.mp3
Listen here to the full-length interview with Miguel Zazueta with PMHDC. More information at http://www.pmhdc.net/

This piece was featured in the October 16th Arizona Edition, which can be found in the related content section below.

Tags

BusinessSan LuisSan Luis Business IncubatorYuma County Economy
Related Content