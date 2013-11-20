© 2021 KAWC
Yuma County Area Transit Reforms

Published November 20, 2013 at 6:30 PM MST

On Arizona Edition, we hear about the history of YCAT; riding a public bus in Yuma County has been an on-again, off-again proposition.  For the last ten years or so, leadership has changed, routes have been added and dropped, and a dependable service seemed out of reach.  This may be changing now as KAWC’s Kim Johnson reports…(originally aired 11/20/12)

