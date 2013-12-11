Yuma's Newspaper Decides to Charge for Online Content

Arizona Edition - Newspapers are no longer just the paper editions that drop on your doorstep each day. With many people getting their news online, they now must adapt to new reader habits while still covering the news in a way that is accessible and relevant. A recent announcement by The Yuma Daily Sun to charge for that online content after giving it away for free for years has some up in arms. But as KAWC’s Kim Johnson reports, it’s more than just a sign of the times that the Sun is making this change…(originally aired 12/11/13).

