The hit Netflix series 'Squid Game' inspires Halloween costumes

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. The hit Netflix series "Squid Game" has already given people great ideas for Halloween costumes - the numbered tracksuits, the black masks with geometric shapes on them. Online retailers are getting slammed with requests, but even if you pay for expedited shipping, some shops still may not be able to guarantee a delivery by Halloween. So if you're wanting to place that order, maybe consider this a red light. It's MORNING EDITION.

