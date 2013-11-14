© 2021 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Love No Matter What: a How-to for Parents of College Drop-outs

KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published November 13, 2013 at 11:35 PM MST

Arizona Edition - A huge number of college students drop out during their first year of school.  About 35% who start four-year schools and 45% of those who start at 2-year colleges.   Turns out the holidays are when a lot of those students drop out; they come home for Thanksgiving break and don’t go back.  Children, even when they become young adults, don’t always make decisions their parents agree with, but that shouldn’t ruin the relationship—at least according to author Brenda Garrison.  Garrison’s book, Love, No Matter What: When Your Kids Make Decisions You Don’t Agree With, addresses these issues.  Garrison experienced her own issues with daughter, Katie, who also provides some insight in the book.  KAWC’s Lou Gum asked Garrison what she did with her daughter to maintain the relationship after what she calls some “questionable” decisions.

This piece was featured in the November 13th Arizona Edition.  The other pieces featured in the show can be found in the related content section below.

