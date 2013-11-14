Love No Matter What: a How-to for Parents of College Drop-outs

Arizona Edition - A huge number of college students drop out during their first year of school. About 35% who start four-year schools and 45% of those who start at 2-year colleges. Turns out the holidays are when a lot of those students drop out; they come home for Thanksgiving break and don’t go back. Children, even when they become young adults, don’t always make decisions their parents agree with, but that shouldn’t ruin the relationship—at least according to author Brenda Garrison. Garrison’s book, Love, No Matter What: When Your Kids Make Decisions You Don’t Agree With, addresses these issues. Garrison experienced her own issues with daughter, Katie, who also provides some insight in the book. KAWC’s Lou Gum asked Garrison what she did with her daughter to maintain the relationship after what she calls some “questionable” decisions.

