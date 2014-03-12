© 2021 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Mark Russell in Yuma

Arizona Edition - Friday night at the Gila Ridge High School Performing Arts Center, piano-playing political satirist Mark Russell, of PBS fame, will bring his one man show to Yuma for the first time.  Russell’s been mining comedy from politics for decades, sparing no one, regardless of political party or ideology.  Russell tells KAWC’s Lou Gum he is happy to bring his show to Yuma, as he has a connection to Arizona.  He’s also really happy to see the sun…(originally aired 03/12/14).

CommentaryMark RussellPolitical Satire
