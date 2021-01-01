CPB and FCC Compliance
KAWC/KAWP/KOFA, collectively Colorado River Public Media, is qualified to receive support from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) through a Community Service Grant (CSG). This station is required to certify annually to the CPB our compliance with the Communication Act of 1932. This page serves to provide information to the public for that compliance.
KAWC/KAWP/KOFA
Colorado River Public Media
PO Box 929
2020 S Avenue 8E
Yuma, Arizona 85366
Licensee: Arizona Western College
Community Advisory Board and Open Meeting Requirements
Colorado River Public Media is exempt from Community Advisory Board requirements.
The licenses for KAWC-Yuma, KAWP-Parker and KOFA-Yuma are held by the Arizona Western College. The AWC Governing Board is an elected body; its current members are:
District 1: Richard Lamb
District 2: Kenneth MacFarland
District 3: Dennis Booth (Board President)
District 4: Olivia Zepeda
District 5: Maria Chayova
A list of Arizona Western College Governing Board biographies, meeting agenda, minutes, and open meeting requirements are available here.
Station Executive Staff
Dave Riek, General Manager
dave.riek@kawc.org
928-344-7691
Lou Gum, News and Operations Manager
lou.gum@kawc.org
928-344-7694
Alice Ferris, Development Director
alice.ferris@kawc.org
888-883-2690
Financial Reports
Colorado River Public Media prepares an annual audit which you can view here: Current Audit
Colorado River Public Media also prepares an annual financial report to the CPB which you can view here: Current CPB AFR
Financial reports may also be viewed by appointment at the Colorado River Public Media offices on the Arizona Western College Yuma Main Campus.
Station Activity Summary
Under the terms of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting Community Service Grant, Colorado River Public Media is required to complete an annual Station Activity Summary. This is available by appointment at our offices on the Arizona Western College Yuma Main Campus or by clicking here.
Diversity Statement/Equal Employment Opportunity
As a department of Arizona Western College, Colorado River Public Media supports and complies with the College's commitment to and goals in diversity. Arizona Western College ensures equal opportunity in the employment and educational services of the college regardless of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, or disability consistent with federal and state laws prohibiting discrimination in employment and the provision of educational services. The President of the College or designee shall establish procedures to carry out this policy.
The Equal Employment Opportunity Reports are below:
FCC Public File
KAWC maintains its FCC public file online. The station public files are available here:
KAWC-FM 88.9: https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/fm-profile/kawc-fm/
KAWP-FM 88.9: https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/fm-profile/kawp
KOFA-AM 1320: https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/am-profile/kofa