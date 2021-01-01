CPB and FCC Compliance

KAWC/KAWP/KOFA, collectively Colorado River Public Media, is qualified to receive support from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) through a Community Service Grant (CSG). This station is required to certify annually to the CPB our compliance with the Communication Act of 1932. This page serves to provide information to the public for that compliance.

KAWC/KAWP/KOFA

Colorado River Public Media

PO Box 929

2020 S Avenue 8E

Yuma, Arizona 85366

Licensee: Arizona Western College

Community Advisory Board and Open Meeting Requirements

Colorado River Public Media is exempt from Community Advisory Board requirements.

The licenses for KAWC-Yuma, KAWP-Parker and KOFA-Yuma are held by the Arizona Western College. The AWC Governing Board is an elected body; its current members are:

District 1: Richard Lamb

District 2: Kenneth MacFarland

District 3: Dennis Booth (Board President)

District 4: Olivia Zepeda

District 5: Maria Chayova

A list of Arizona Western College Governing Board biographies, meeting agenda, minutes, and open meeting requirements are available here.

Station Executive Staff

Dave Riek, General Manager

dave.riek@kawc.org

928-344-7691

Lou Gum, News and Operations Manager

lou.gum@kawc.org

928-344-7694

Alice Ferris, Development Director

alice.ferris@kawc.org

888-883-2690

Financial Reports

Colorado River Public Media prepares an annual audit which you can view here: Current Audit

Colorado River Public Media also prepares an annual financial report to the CPB which you can view here: Current CPB AFR

Financial reports may also be viewed by appointment at the Colorado River Public Media offices on the Arizona Western College Yuma Main Campus.



Station Activity Summary

Under the terms of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting Community Service Grant, Colorado River Public Media is required to complete an annual Station Activity Summary. This is available by appointment at our offices on the Arizona Western College Yuma Main Campus or by clicking here.

Diversity Statement/Equal Employment Opportunity

As a department of Arizona Western College, Colorado River Public Media supports and complies with the College's commitment to and goals in diversity. Arizona Western College ensures equal opportunity in the employment and educational services of the college regardless of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, or disability consistent with federal and state laws prohibiting discrimination in employment and the provision of educational services. The President of the College or designee shall establish procedures to carry out this policy.

The Equal Employment Opportunity Reports are below:



FCC Public File

KAWC maintains its FCC public file online. The station public files are available here:

KAWC-FM 88.9: https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/fm-profile/kawc-fm/

KAWP-FM 88.9: https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/fm-profile/kawp

KOFA-AM 1320: https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/am-profile/kofa

