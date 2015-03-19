Arizona Women Earn 82 cents for Every $1 Paid to Men

AZED-A new report shows that it will take about 30 years for women in Arizona to start earning equal pay for equal work as men in the workforce.

According to the report released from the Institute for Women’s Policy Research Arizona women earn 81.8 cents for every dollar earned by men.

KAWC’s Stephanie Sanchez speaks with Senior Research Associate of the Institute for Women’s Policy Research Jessica Milli about what is causing this gender pay gap.