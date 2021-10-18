© 2021 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Workers Choosy, Employers Upping Wages in Yuma Job Market

KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published October 18, 2021 at 10:03 AM MST
Help wanted signs hang in the windows of many local businesses and with the winter tourism and AG seasons upon us – what is the job market like in Yuma and how are employers filling those jobs?

On Arizona Edition, host Lou Gum speaks with Nidia Herrera, executive director of Arizona@Work Yuma County. We hear about employment needs in Yuma County, what employers are doing to encourage new hires, and why potential workers are cautious about reentering the workforce.

Listen for insights into the challenges faced by workers and employers since the start of the covid-19 pandemic.

More information about YPIC and Arizona@Work

EconomyYuma unemploymentJobsGreater Yuma Economic Development Corporationcovid and jobsArizona Edition
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
See stories by Lou Gum
