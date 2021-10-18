Workers Choosy, Employers Upping Wages in Yuma Job Market

Help wanted signs hang in the windows of many local businesses and with the winter tourism and AG seasons upon us – what is the job market like in Yuma and how are employers filling those jobs?

On Arizona Edition, host Lou Gum speaks with Nidia Herrera, executive director of Arizona@Work Yuma County. We hear about employment needs in Yuma County, what employers are doing to encourage new hires, and why potential workers are cautious about reentering the workforce.

Listen for insights into the challenges faced by workers and employers since the start of the covid-19 pandemic.

More information about YPIC and Arizona@Work