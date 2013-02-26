© 2021 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Multi-School Lockdown in Yuma

KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published February 26, 2013 at 11:58 AM MST
Michelle Faust
KAWC Colorado River Public Media

In this special report, Arizona Edition looks into the February 5th multi-school lockdown in Yuma, triggered by a report of an armed student.  KAWC’s Michelle Faust speaks with some of the concerned parents and school faculty recounts the events to KAWC's Lou Gum.

Arizona Edition – KAWC’s Kim Johnson brings more about the school lockdown, the evacuation, and the students' response.  Lieutenant Steve Suho, an onsite commander that day for the Yuma Police Department, talks about the strategies used in such emergencies.  KAWC's Lou Gum speaks with teacher Stefani Michael. 

022513 Arizona Edition Segment B - Lieutenant Steve Suho on emergency strategies and teacher Stefani Michael

Arizona Edition – After the frightening false alarm, KAWC’s Lou Gum speaks with school psychologist Dr. Steve Brock about the mental aftermath for children involved in stressful incidents such as the February 5th school lockdown.

022513 Arizona Edition Segment C - Dr. Steve Brock on the way students psychologically deal with situations like a lockdown

EducationSchool LockdownLieutenant Steve SuhoDr. Steve BrockFebruary 5thFalse Alarm
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
