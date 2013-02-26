In this special report, Arizona Edition looks into the February 5th multi-school lockdown in Yuma, triggered by a report of an armed student. KAWC’s Michelle Faust speaks with some of the concerned parents and school faculty recounts the events to KAWC's Lou Gum.

Arizona Edition – KAWC’s Kim Johnson brings more about the school lockdown, the evacuation, and the students' response. Lieutenant Steve Suho, an onsite commander that day for the Yuma Police Department, talks about the strategies used in such emergencies. KAWC's Lou Gum speaks with teacher Stefani Michael.

AZED SEG B 022513.mp3 022513 Arizona Edition Segment B - Lieutenant Steve Suho on emergency strategies and teacher Stefani Michael Listen • 12:11

Arizona Edition – After the frightening false alarm, KAWC’s Lou Gum speaks with school psychologist Dr. Steve Brock about the mental aftermath for children involved in stressful incidents such as the February 5th school lockdown.