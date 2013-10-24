School Nutrition in Yuma
1 of 2
Cafeteria Employees at Kofa High School hold up lunch options
Maya Springhawk Robnett
2 of 2
Shelley Gonzalez and Kofa High School Meal Staff
Maya Springhawk Robnett
Are school meals really healthy for students? KAWC's Maya Springhawk Robnett visits two of Yuma's local schools and speaks to school officials about how school nutrition has changed through the years...(originally aired 10/23/13)
This piece was featured on October 23rd's Arizona Edition, which can be found in the related content section below.