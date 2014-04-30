David Garcia: Candidate for Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction

Arizona Edition - Currently, the position of Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction is held by Republican John Huppenthal. The Secretary of State’s office lists one primary opponent for Huppenthal, Diane Douglas of Sun City West. Two Democrats will also face off in the primary—Sharon Thomas of Phoenix and David Garcia, also of Phoenix.

Garcia is an associate professor at the Mary Lou Fulton Teachers College at Arizona State University. He is a native Arizonan and a military veteran. Prior to ASU, Garcia served as Arizona’s associate superintendent of Public Instruction for Standards and Accountability.

Garcia, who says he is a product of public schools, tells KAWC’s Stephanie Sanchez that the Arizona voucher system—a system which uses state funds to send children to private schools—is flawed. He says it’s time for a proper accounting of the system…(originally aired 04/30/14).

