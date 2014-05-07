Yuma Odyssey of the Mind Teams Reach World Finals

Odyssey of the Mind is an international program that encourages students from kindergarten through college to use creativity and critical thinking skills to solve problems. This year, three middle schools Odyssey of the Mind teams from Yuma County will be competing in the World Finals in Iowa.

KAWC’s Maya Springhawk Robnett introduces us to some Odyssey of the Mind students as they prepare to travel to Iowa later this month…(originally aired 05/07/14).

