Summer Meals at Yuma Union High School District

Arizona Edition - Food insecurity has been, and continues to be, a major concern for Yuma County. During the school year many food insecure children get free meals at school, ensuring at least one healthy meal per day. Now that school is out, those children can continue to receive daily meals, through a program at the Yuma Union High School District. KAWC’s Kim Johnson has details…(originally aired 06/11/14).

