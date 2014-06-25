© 2021 KAWC
AZ Educators Attend National Education Association Annual Meeting

KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published June 25, 2014 at 6:30 PM MST

Arizona Edition - This week in Denver, thousands of teachers from across the country will gather for the National Education Association’s annual meeting.  Hot topics this year include Common Core, standardized testing and school safety.

Leading a delegation of Arizona educators to the national meeting is Andrew Morrill, President of the Arizona Education Association.  Morrill says the Representative Assembly at the NEA’s annual meeting, a sort of teacher’s congress, is always lively and sometimes, contentious.  KAWC’s Lou Gum spoke with Morrill as he prepared to leave for Denver…(originally aired 06/25/14).

This piece was featured in the June 25th Arizona Edition.  Other pieces featured in the show can be found below in the related content section.

