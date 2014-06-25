AZ Educators Attend National Education Association Annual Meeting

Arizona Edition - This week in Denver, thousands of teachers from across the country will gather for the National Education Association’s annual meeting. Hot topics this year include Common Core, standardized testing and school safety.

Leading a delegation of Arizona educators to the national meeting is Andrew Morrill, President of the Arizona Education Association. Morrill says the Representative Assembly at the NEA’s annual meeting, a sort of teacher’s congress, is always lively and sometimes, contentious. KAWC’s Lou Gum spoke with Morrill as he prepared to leave for Denver…(originally aired 06/25/14).

