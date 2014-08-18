© 2021 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
New NAU-Yuma VP: Susan Johnstad

KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published August 18, 2014 at 3:36 PM MST

Arizona Edition - After 20 years at Northern Arizona University-Yuma, Larry Gould has retired.  For the last several years he was Associate Vice President and Campus Executive Officer.

Taking over that position is someone familiar with the NAU branch campus structure, Susan Johnstad.  Johnstad stopped by the studios to talk to KAWC’s Lou Gum about the coming year and how she’ll split her time between northern and southern Arizona… (originally aired 08/18/14).

This piece was featured in the August 18th Arizona Edition.

EducationNorthern Arizona UniversityNAU-YumaLarry GouldAssociate Vice President and Campus Executive OfficerSusan Johnstad
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
See stories by Lou Gum
