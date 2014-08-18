New NAU-Yuma VP: Susan Johnstad

Arizona Edition - After 20 years at Northern Arizona University-Yuma, Larry Gould has retired. For the last several years he was Associate Vice President and Campus Executive Officer.

Taking over that position is someone familiar with the NAU branch campus structure, Susan Johnstad. Johnstad stopped by the studios to talk to KAWC’s Lou Gum about the coming year and how she’ll split her time between northern and southern Arizona… (originally aired 08/18/14).

This piece was featured in the August 18th Arizona Edition. Other pieces featured in the show can be found below in the related content section.