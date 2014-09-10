© 2021 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
AWC Serving Military Students

KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published September 10, 2014 at 1:37 PM MST

A flood of active-duty and retired military students get some special attention at Arizona Western College...

According to the Department of Veteran’s affairs, over the last four years about 1 million veterans and their dependents have enrolled in U.S. colleges and universities. The flood of new students is thanks in part to draw down of U.S. forces in Iraq and Afghanistan and an increase in financial incentives for tuition, housing and books.

But fitting classes into an active duty military schedule or transitioning from active duty to full-time student can be daunting tasks.  To help, Arizona Western College offers help in the form military and veteran’s services.  To find out more I spoke with Gabriela, or Gabby, Herwig, Coordinator of Veteran’s Services at AWC…

Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
