AWC Serving Military Students

A flood of active-duty and retired military students get some special attention at Arizona Western College...

According to the Department of Veteran’s affairs, over the last four years about 1 million veterans and their dependents have enrolled in U.S. colleges and universities. The flood of new students is thanks in part to draw down of U.S. forces in Iraq and Afghanistan and an increase in financial incentives for tuition, housing and books.

But fitting classes into an active duty military schedule or transitioning from active duty to full-time student can be daunting tasks. To help, Arizona Western College offers help in the form military and veteran’s services. To find out more I spoke with Gabriela, or Gabby, Herwig, Coordinator of Veteran’s Services at AWC…