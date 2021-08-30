© 2021 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
COVID-19 Coverage
Education

The Battle Over Education Funding in Arizona

KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published August 30, 2021 at 10:23 AM MST
Arizona Edition

KAWC’s Lou Gum speaks with Rebecca Gau, Executive Director of Stand for Children Arizona on Arizona Edition.

Following the passage last November of Proposition 208, which increased education funding by raising income taxes on the state’s most wealthy, the Arizona Legislature, and opponents of the initiative, launched a lawsuit and passed laws that undercut the new funding model the proposition created.

Defenders of Prop. 208 have launched a court case and ballot initiatives to protect funds they say are necessary for Arizona’s public schools.

To help us understand where things stand now, and what’s next in the complicated future, KAWC’s Lou Gum spoke with Rebecca Gau, Executive Director of Stand for Children Arizona, a non-profit education advocacy group. The group is at the forefront of activities in response the legislative and legal actions taken against Proposition 208.

More information about Stand for Children Arizona

Tags

EducationArizona EducationEducation FundingArizona LegislatureProposition 208K-12 Public SchoolsK-12
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
See stories by Lou Gum
Related Content