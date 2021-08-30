The Battle Over Education Funding in Arizona

KAWC’s Lou Gum speaks with Rebecca Gau, Executive Director of Stand for Children Arizona on Arizona Edition.

Following the passage last November of Proposition 208, which increased education funding by raising income taxes on the state’s most wealthy, the Arizona Legislature, and opponents of the initiative, launched a lawsuit and passed laws that undercut the new funding model the proposition created.

Defenders of Prop. 208 have launched a court case and ballot initiatives to protect funds they say are necessary for Arizona’s public schools.

To help us understand where things stand now, and what’s next in the complicated future, KAWC’s Lou Gum spoke with Rebecca Gau, Executive Director of Stand for Children Arizona, a non-profit education advocacy group. The group is at the forefront of activities in response the legislative and legal actions taken against Proposition 208.

