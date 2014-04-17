KAWC partnered with KECY/ABC 5 for a candidate forum on the campus of Arizona Western College. The three republican candidates for the Arizona House—incumbent Representatives Darin Mitchell and Steven Montenegro and their primary opponent, Diane Landis­­—took questions from KAWC News Director Lou Gum and KECY anchor Anna Chaulk on a variety of topics and then addressed the concerns of an audience of potential voters. Below is a re-cap and the full forum in two parts...

LD13 House Candidate Forum Part 1 includes candidate opening statements and the Q & A between the candidates and moderators. Questions cover the new state budget, healthcare, guns in schools, Yuma water rights and Highway User Revenue Funds (HURF)...

041114_Debate_Audio_Part_1.mp3 LD13 House Candidate Forum Part 1 Listen • 39:49

LD13 House Candidate Forum Part 2 includes audience questions and candidate closing statements. Questions cover campaign funding, Common Core, electronic cigarettes, state prison infrastructure, the minimum wage and more...