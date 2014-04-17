© 2021 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
COVID-19 Coverage
Elections

LD13 House Candidate Forum

KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published April 17, 2014 at 3:27 PM MST
10247352_10152441401522289_3198167729792706122_n.jpg

  KAWC partnered with KECY/ABC 5 for a candidate forum on the campus of Arizona Western College.  The three republican candidates for the Arizona House—incumbent Representatives Darin Mitchell and Steven Montenegro and their primary opponent, Diane Landis­­—took questions from KAWC News Director Lou Gum and KECY anchor Anna Chaulk on a variety of topics and then addressed the concerns of an audience of potential voters.  Below is a re-cap and the full forum in two parts...

LD13 House Candidate Forum Part 1 includes candidate opening statements and the Q & A between the candidates and moderators.  Questions cover the new state budget, healthcare, guns in schools, Yuma water rights and Highway User Revenue Funds (HURF)...

041114_Debate_Audio_Part_1.mp3
LD13 House Candidate Forum Part 1

LD13 House Candidate Forum Part 2 includes audience questions and candidate closing statements.  Questions cover campaign funding, Common Core, electronic cigarettes, state prison infrastructure, the minimum wage and more...

041114_Debate_Audio_Part_2.mp3
LD13 House Candidate Forum Part 2

Elections
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
See stories by Lou Gum