LD13 House Candidate Forum
KAWC partnered with KECY/ABC 5 for a candidate forum on the campus of Arizona Western College. The three republican candidates for the Arizona House—incumbent Representatives Darin Mitchell and Steven Montenegro and their primary opponent, Diane Landis—took questions from KAWC News Director Lou Gum and KECY anchor Anna Chaulk on a variety of topics and then addressed the concerns of an audience of potential voters. Below is a re-cap and the full forum in two parts...
LD13 House Candidate Forum Part 1 includes candidate opening statements and the Q & A between the candidates and moderators. Questions cover the new state budget, healthcare, guns in schools, Yuma water rights and Highway User Revenue Funds (HURF)...
LD13 House Candidate Forum Part 2 includes audience questions and candidate closing statements. Questions cover campaign funding, Common Core, electronic cigarettes, state prison infrastructure, the minimum wage and more...