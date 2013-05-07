© 2021 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
COVID-19 Coverage
Government

Patrolling the CO River, Heat Awareness, and the Life and Death of Michael Baughman

KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published May 7, 2013 at 4:54 PM MST
1 of 9
Michelle Faust
2 of 9
Michelle Faust
3 of 9
Michelle Faust
4 of 9
Michelle Faust
5 of 9
Michelle Faust
6 of 9
Michelle Faust
7 of 9
Michelle Faust
8 of 9
Michelle Faust
9 of 9
Michelle Faust

On Arizona Edition, KAWC's Michelle Faust rides along on boat patrols with local law enforcement to keep boaters and other safe on the Colorado River...(originally aired 05/06/13)

Arizona Edition - KAWC's Lou Gum learns about the Heat Initiative Campaign by the Arizona Division of Occupational Safety and Health.  Also, KAWC's Trudy Schuett looks into how a local gay-rights activist is being remembered...(originally aired 05/06/13)

AZED SEG B 050613.mp3
Arizona Edition Segment B 050613 - Michael Baughman and Heat Initiative

Tags

GovernmentThe Amancio ProjectMichael BaughmanHeat Initiative CampaignColorado RiverArizona Division of Occupational Safety and Health
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
See stories by Lou Gum