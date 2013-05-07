Patrolling the CO River, Heat Awareness, and the Life and Death of Michael Baughman
On Arizona Edition, KAWC's Michelle Faust rides along on boat patrols with local law enforcement to keep boaters and other safe on the Colorado River...(originally aired 05/06/13)
Arizona Edition - KAWC's Lou Gum learns about the Heat Initiative Campaign by the Arizona Division of Occupational Safety and Health. Also, KAWC's Trudy Schuett looks into how a local gay-rights activist is being remembered...(originally aired 05/06/13)
AZED SEG B 050613.mp3
Arizona Edition Segment B 050613 - Michael Baughman and Heat Initiative