Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
COVID-19 Coverage
Government

Arizona Senators on the 51st Legislative Session

KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published June 24, 2013 at 6:30 PM MST

Arizona Edition - Following the passage of a budget in the Arizona Legislature (which included Medicaid Expansion), KAWC's Kim Johnson speaks with Republican Senator Don Shooter (District 13) about the 51st Legislative Session...(originally aired 062413)

On this segment of Arizona Edition, KAWC's Michelle Faust speaks with Democratic Senator Lynne Pancrazi (District 4) to get an opinion of the 51st Legislative Session from the other side of the aisle.   Also, last week KAWC spoke with a man who has been looking for work for months in Yuma County.  KAWC checks up with Ransom Rose in his search for work...(originally aired 062413)

Arizona Edition Segment B 062413 - Sen. Lynne Pancrazi on the 51st Legislative Session; Ransom Rose Unemployment

GovernmentSenator Lynne PancraziSenator Don ShooterMedicaid Expansion51st Legislative SessionUnemployment in Yuma County
