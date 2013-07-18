Representative Paul Gosar and the Yuma Project

On Arizona Edition, KAWC’s Lou Gum speaks with Republican Arizona Congressman Paul Gosar of District 4 about Immigration Reform, outgoing Secretary of Homeland Security Janet Napolitano, and the 19 hotshot firefighters who were killed in the Yarnell Hill Wildfire...(originally aired 071713)

Arizona Edition - More than a century ago, the Yuma Project was initiated to enable agriculture in the Yuma area. KAWC’s Maya Springhawk Robnett looks into two products of the Yuma Project: the Yuma Siphon and the so-called “Swastika Bridge”...(originally aired 071713)