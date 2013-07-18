© 2021 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Representative Paul Gosar and the Yuma Project

KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published July 18, 2013 at 10:29 AM MST
Martin Bazabal
Martin Bazabal
Martin Bazabal

On Arizona Edition, KAWC’s Lou Gum speaks with Republican Arizona Congressman Paul Gosar of District 4 about Immigration Reform, outgoing Secretary of Homeland Security Janet Napolitano, and the 19 hotshot firefighters who were killed in the Yarnell Hill Wildfire...(originally aired 071713)

Arizona Edition - More than a century ago, the Yuma Project was initiated to enable agriculture in the Yuma area.  KAWC’s Maya Springhawk Robnett looks into two products of the Yuma Project: the Yuma Siphon and the so-called “Swastika Bridge”...(originally aired 071713)

Arizona Edition Segment B 071713 - The Yuma Project, Yuma Siphon, and the Swastika Bridge (Laguna Diversion Dam)

Governmentimmigration reformRepresentative Paul GosarSwastika BridgeFarm BillYuma SiphonYuma Project
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
