Arizona Edition - For years, Arizonans have heard rumors about a new highway connecting Phoenix and Las Vegas and for the last two years Arizona and Nevada have been studying that possibility. But it turns out linking the two cities on a new interstate is only part of a much larger vision that could someday extend a transportation corridor from Mexico to Canada. Officials studying the possibility of what is now called Interstate 11 and the Intermountain West Corridor want to hear from the public on what they think of the idea. To find out more, KAWC’s Lou Gum spoke with Laura Douglas, spokesperson for the Arizona Department of Transportation…(originally aired 02/19/14).

