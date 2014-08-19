Coconino County and Navajo Nation meet to Discuss Issues and Resources

Arizona Edition - On August 1st, judges from throughout Coconino County and the Navajo Nation met in a first of its kind meeting to share experiences, talk about issues, and learn about resources available in their varied court systems.

Because a large part of Coconino County rests on the Navajo Nation this kind of cooperation and information sharing is important and surprisingly, it doesn’t happen often. To find out more about the challenge of coordinating several jurisdictions and two sovereign nations I spoke with one of the organizers of the judges meeting in Flagstaff, Coconino County District 5 Supervisor Lena Fowler. Fowler tells KAWC’s Lou Gum it is all about providing better services to area residents…(originally aired 08/19/14).

