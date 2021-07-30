Arizona Edition: Sen. Mark Kelly Dicusses Infrastructure Deal

This week a bipartisan group of 20 United States Senators announced a $1 trillion deal on infrastructure. Though the details are still to be worked out, the framework received the support of 17 Republicans in a procedural vote.Arizona’s Senators, Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema, are part of the bipartisan group at the negotiating table. Sen. Kelly spoke to KAWC’s Arizona Edition about the deal, and why he thinks it will be good for Arizona and Yuma.

Kelly also discusses COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy and weighs in on the recent space launches by billionaire businessmen Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson.