Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
COVID-19 Coverage
Government

Arizona Edition: Sen. Mark Kelly Dicusses Infrastructure Deal

KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published July 30, 2021 at 2:04 PM MST
This week a bipartisan group of 20 United States Senators announced a $1 trillion deal on infrastructure. Though the details are still to be worked out, the framework received the support of 17 Republicans in a procedural vote.Arizona’s Senators, Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema, are part of the bipartisan group at the negotiating table. Sen. Kelly spoke to KAWC’s Arizona Edition about the deal, and why he thinks it will be good for Arizona and Yuma. 

Kelly also discusses COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy and weighs in on the recent space launches by billionaire businessmen Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson.

 

GovernmentArizona EditionSenator Mark Kelly
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
See stories by Lou Gum
