Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Health Care

"It's Not Brain Surgery": Dr. Kris Smith on the Affordable Care Act and the U.S. Health Care System

KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published March 13, 2014 at 4:56 PM MST

Arizona Edition - The Affordable Care Act continues to sign up people for health care across the country.  This marriage between the federal government and private insurance companies is still hotly debated and even though it has been law for several years now there is no shortage of experts from across the political spectrum who don’t have a critique, an accolade or a suggestion for how to get rid of or improve it.

Dr. Kris Smith offers his two-cents in a new book call “It’s Not Brain Surgery: A Neurosurgeon’s Prescription for Health Care Reform.”  Dr. Smith is a practicing neurosurgeon at the Barrow Neurological Institute in Phoenix and is the current president of the Arizona Neurosurgical Society.  Dr. Smith’s book traces the history of health care delivery in the U.S. and looks at how it got so expensive.  He says Obamacare doesn’t do enough to address the rising costs, and though he calls himself a conservative, don’t count him among those who dislike the ACA purely for political reasons.  In fact, in this full interview, Dr. Smith tells KAWC’s Lou Gum the major problem with Obamacare is its reliance on the private insurance industry for health care delivery …(originally aired 03/12/14).

This piece was featured in the March 12th Arizona Edition.  Other pieces featured in the show can be found below in the related content section.

