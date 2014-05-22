Mental Health Awareness: How to be Mentally Healthy

Arizona Edition - May is Mental Health Awareness Month in Arizona, an effort to educate communites and individuals about the importance of mental health to overall health and wellness. Mental health issues can affect anyone, regardless of age, sex, religion, or wealth but the good news is it’s possible to recover and live a healthy, happy life. To get a better understanding of mental health, KAWC’s Lou Gum spoke with Dr. Joseph Hullett is a psychiatrist and National Medical Director of Optum, a global company dedicated to improving healthcare delivery…(originally aired 05/21/14).

This piece was featured in the May 21st Arizona Edition. Other pieces featured in the show can be found below in the related content section.