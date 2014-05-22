© 2021 KAWC
Mental Health Awareness: How to be Mentally Healthy

KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published May 21, 2014 at 9:00 PM MST

Arizona Edition - May is Mental Health Awareness Month in Arizona, an effort to educate communites and individuals about the importance of mental health to overall health and wellness.  Mental health issues can affect anyone, regardless of age, sex, religion, or wealth but the good news is it’s possible to recover and live a healthy, happy life.  To get a better understanding of mental health, KAWC’s Lou Gum spoke with Dr. Joseph Hullett is a psychiatrist and National Medical Director of Optum, a global company dedicated to improving healthcare delivery…(originally aired 05/21/14).

