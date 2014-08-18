© 2021 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
COVID-19 Coverage
Health Care

Daphna McKnight: Buddhist Chaplin at YRMC

KAWC
Published August 18, 2014 at 3:25 PM MST
IMG_2337[1].JPG
Maya Springhawk Robnett
/
KAWC Colorado River Public Media
Daphna McKnight

Arizona Edition – Daphna McKnight is a resident Chaplin at Yuma Regional Medical Center.  McKnight just got her PhD in Religious Studies with a focus on Buddhist Studies.  Her dissertation focused on compassion meditation.  To give us a better idea of what a Chaplin at the hospital does for patients, McKnight starts by telling KAWC’s Maya Springhawk Robnett how she came to become a Chaplin…(originally aired 08/14/14).

This piece was featured in the August 18th Arizona Edition.  Other pieces featured in the show can be found below in the related content section.

Tags

Health CareYRMCYuma Regional Medical CenterBuddhismDaphna McKnightResident Chaplin ProgramCompassion Meditation