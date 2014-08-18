Daphna McKnight: Buddhist Chaplin at YRMC

Arizona Edition – Daphna McKnight is a resident Chaplin at Yuma Regional Medical Center. McKnight just got her PhD in Religious Studies with a focus on Buddhist Studies. Her dissertation focused on compassion meditation. To give us a better idea of what a Chaplin at the hospital does for patients, McKnight starts by telling KAWC’s Maya Springhawk Robnett how she came to become a Chaplin…(originally aired 08/14/14).

This piece was featured in the August 18th Arizona Edition. Other pieces featured in the show can be found below in the related content section.