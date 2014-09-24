Your Pets are Good for You

Your pet may be good for your mental and physical health...

According to the U.S. Pet Ownership and Demographics sourcebook there are over 70 million pet dogs in the United States and over 74 million pet cats. Add in fish, iguana, ferrets and a variety of other pet-like animals and clearly tens of millions of Americans own pets.

And that is a good thing, according to Paul Mann, founder of FETCH! Pet Care, a national provider of pet services. Turns out new research shows owning a pet, even a fish, can bring mental and physical health benefits to your life. KAWC's Lou Gum spoke with Mann...