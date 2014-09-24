© 2021 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Your Pets are Good for You

KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published September 24, 2014 at 3:25 PM MST

Your pet may be good for your mental and physical health...

According to the U.S. Pet Ownership and Demographics sourcebook there are over 70 million pet dogs in the United States and over 74 million pet cats.  Add in fish, iguana, ferrets and a variety of other pet-like animals and clearly tens of millions of Americans own pets.

And that is a good thing, according to Paul Mann, founder of FETCH! Pet Care, a national provider of pet services.  Turns out new research shows owning a pet, even a fish, can bring mental and physical health benefits to your life.  KAWC's Lou Gum spoke with Mann...

Health CareMental HealthPets
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
