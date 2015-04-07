© 2021 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Protect Your Pets From Rattlesnakes This Summer

KAWC
Published April 7, 2015 at 1:33 PM MST
cromol_d_2004.jpg

AZED-Rattlesnake season has arrived as temperatures have warmed up.

According to the Arizona Poison and Drug information center, there are 17 different types of rattlesnakes in Arizona and all are venomous.

There are about 8,000 venomous snakebites each year in the U.S and although rare they can be fatal.

It’s also the time of year that veterinarians start to see more dogs and cats brought to animal hospitals because they’ve been bitten by rattlesnakes.

KAWC’s Stephanie Sanchez has more on how you can help keep your pet safe from venomous snakes.

molly.JPG
Credit Stephanie Sanchez
Molly, a black Labrador mix was bit on the nose by a rattlesnake last year.

