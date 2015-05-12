Healthcare grants available for local families

© 2021 KAWC
Published May 12, 2015 at 11:35 AM MST

AZED-Families who need help to pay for their child’s health care treatment, services or equipment can take advantage of grants offered by the United Healthcare Children’s Foundation.

The foundation is encouraging families to apply for grants of up to 5-thousand dollars for child medical services and equipment by completing an online application.

KAWC’s Stephanie Sanchez speaks with United Healthcare vice president of the Arizona and New Mexico division, Mark Olson on what people need to apply.

